President Buhari Pledges To Engage More Women And Youths

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to engage more women and youths in his second tenure, saying he recognises the significant role they played during his campaign and the election proper.

According to the President, his victory shows the confidence of Nigerians in his promise to consolidate on the change that his government embarked upon, as idealized by the next level campaign.

He was speaking at the victory dinner organized by his wife, Aisha Buhari at the state house conference center, Abuja on Saturday.

President Buhari deplored what he described as the abuse that Nigerians suffered under previous administrations, and promised to use the next four years to conclude what he had started.

In her remarks, Miss Buhari expressed delight at the overwhelming confidence reposed in President Buhari by Nigerians.

The President’s wife also offered an assurance that he (Buhari) will use his second tenure to serve the interest of the masses, especially by addressing the huge gap between the rich and the poor.