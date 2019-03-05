I’ll Implement N30,000 Minimum Wage, Prioritize Workers’ Welfare – Adelabu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo state, Adebayo Adelabu, has promised that if passed into law, he would implement the N30,000 minimum wage for the state’s civil servants if he becomes governor.

Adelabu, made the promise on Tuesday while addressing a crowd of supporters during a campaign rally in Ibadan.

He also promised to prioritize the welfare of workers, ensure prompt payment of their salaries, as well as cater for pensioners, without neglecting other members of the society.

He said, “I want to assure workers in Oyo State that if I am voted as governor, my government will implement the N30,000 minimum wage without qualms, if eventually passed by the National Assembly and assented to by Mr President.

“Aside from paying the minimum wage, I will also ensure prompt payment of workers’ salaries because our workers deserve the best so that they too can give their best. But, I will not neglect other stakeholders who are also entitled to the dividend of democracy.

“No doubt, civil servants are crucial to the success of any administration. But other categories of the population such as artisans, traders, farmers, students and professional bodies will also have a feel of my administration’s welfare programmes.

“Throughout my working life, and particularly at the Central Bank of Nigeria, I never received salaries beyond the 25th of every month. Therefore, my administration will make sure that workers’ salaries are paid promptly.”

Beyond prompt payment of salaries, the APC candidate assured the people of his readiness to run free, functional and qualitative education in the state.

He also promised all-round development for the youths.

One of the ways he says he would do this is by providing jobs through agriculture and also mobilizing them for vocational and technical education.

He also stated that funds would also be provided for entrepreneurship.

Speaking further, Adelabu promised to work with the Osun State Government to ensure that the ownership tussle besetting the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, is straightened outside the courtrooms.

He appealed to the people of the state to support him in the race for Agodi Government House to enable him to consolidate on Ajimobi’s achievements, especially the enthronement of peace and security.