Confusion In PRP As 21 Political Parties Back Gov Abubakar Bello

A total number of 21 political parties under the aegis of the United Political Parties in Niger State have endorsed Governor Abubakar Bello for a second term.

They declared their support at an event put together by the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s secretariat in the state on Wednesday.

Presenting the endorsement letter jointly signed by the political parties, the leader of the group and state chairman of the Democractic Peoples Party (DPP), Mohammed Babakashi, said the move was based on the governor’s performance since assumption of office in 2015 and is for the progress of the state.

Read Also: Court Orders INEC To Allow PDP, Atiku Access All Electoral Materials

The decision, however, appears not to go down well with the governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Yahaya Daudu, whose running mate was among those who endorsed governor Abubakar Bello.

Contrary to the claims of the running mate, Daudu believes the party’s hierarchy was not duly consulted.

Speaking to Channels Television at his office in Minna, he stated that the party is not aware of his decision and therefore, accused him of engaging in anti-party activities.