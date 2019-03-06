Leaving Ronald And Zidane Was A Terrible Decision – Fans React To Madrid’s Loss

A youthful Ajax side ended Real Madrid’s reign in the Champions League on Tuesday, with a brilliant performance that stunned the defending champions at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Following the defeat, accusing fingers have been pointed in various directions, debates also have been stirred as to the cause of Madrid’s downfall.

Fans have taken to various social media platforms to air their views about Madrid’s woe, with many linking what can now be called a nightmare, to the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.

Below are some comments by fans and critics on Twitter.

