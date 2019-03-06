Leaving Ronald And Zidane Was A Terrible Decision – Fans React To Madrid’s Loss

A youthful Ajax side ended Real Madrid’s reign in the Champions League on Tuesday, with a brilliant performance that stunned the defending champions at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Following the defeat, accusing fingers have been pointed in various directions, debates also have been stirred as to the cause of Madrid’s downfall.

Fans have taken to various social media platforms to air their views about Madrid’s woe, with many linking what can now be called a nightmare, to the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.

Below are some comments by fans and critics on Twitter.

READ ALSO: Madrid Failure Puts Solari Under Fire And Faith In Youth To The Test

Very difficult time to be a Real Madrid fan…. but to have Ronaldo and Zidane leave was a terrible decision. And to have Keylor Navas-who was one of the high performers in the Champs league-sidelined, Fiorentino Perez should be blamed — Bright Kankam Boadu (@TheOnlyBKB) March 6, 2019

We can do without Ronaldo.

We can do without Zidane.

We don’t need Mbappe.

We don’t need Hazard. We don’t need anybody infact.

We are the greatest in the world. Distasteful arrogance and irritating overconfidence. Now they have beaten us like a pickpocket in Oshodi.

Lobatan. — OurFavOnlineDoctor 🥳🏁 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 5, 2019

Apparently, Real Madrid needed Ronaldo, Zidane, referee and penalties to beat Ajax – none of which they had. 😂

Meanwhile, Ajax came to the Berbabeu 4-1 reason. pic.twitter.com/m5Ca1TWjbJ — Adeniran Crown Adeola (@Tis_Crown) March 6, 2019

Who sells Ronaldo and Zidane only to replace with Mariano Diaz tori Olorun? Who does that? Mariano Diaz wey suppose dey sing.

Caribbean Tekno. We just make very silly decisions year in year out and we assume we will always go Scot free. Ah this game pain me o.

O ja mi lara je. — OurFavOnlineDoctor 🥳🏁 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 5, 2019

There’s a reason Zidane walked away and so many big names turned the job down. Real Madrid need an overhaul. They weren’t great last season either, CL aside. It was a thankless task trying to overachieve once again with a squad that lost its spark – and record goalscorer. — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) March 5, 2019

Let’s be honest, though, even with Zidane and Cristiano, this almost happened last year against Juventus. Fair to say those two knew when to leave… — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) March 5, 2019

Zidane unreal tactician, left Real Madrid as soon as Ronaldo left because he carried the whole team and could already foresee this outcome. Legacy still intact. — Mod (@CFCMod_) March 5, 2019

With the way Real Madrid is playing nowadays, We’ve finally made our conclusion – No Ronaldo, No Madrid, No Champions League Trophy till further notices. Thank You….. — Ijoba Dvt (@donvman_TECH) March 6, 2019

Love how it’s Zidane and Ronaldo who were carrying Madrid..Bruh…Ronaldo was scoring 60 a season before Zidane even joined Madrid’s backroom staff #debunked #baldfrauds — Ray Vincent (@RedVin8) March 6, 2019

We all know you’re desperate for him to go. But Madrid need to replace Ronaldo’s goals & anyone who knows football will tell you that’s not Hazard. Interesting no Arsenal players constantly linked with Madrid! — Mike Barrett (@mickeytrueblue) March 6, 2019