Updated March 8, 2019
'A Very Dependable Deputy,' Buhari Praises Osinbajo On 62nd Birthday
A file photo of President Muhammadu Buhari with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in 2018.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday felicitated with the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on the occasion of his 62nd birthday.

The President congratulated the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on behalf of his family and the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Eulogising him in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, President Buhari said Professor Osinbajo is a “very dependable deputy with whom I share a very special bond.’’

He joined the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo, her children, and Nigerians across the country and around the world to celebrate the erudite scholar whom he described as a ‘Minister of the Gospel’.

President Buhari said he was grateful to God for preserving the life of the Vice President.

He noted that Professor Osinbajo has in the past four years diligently championed the values of setting the foundation for the peace, progress, and stability of Nigeria by working very hard to build a resilient economy while promoting transparency and accountability.

The President, therefore, extended special appreciation to his deputy and wished him many more years of robust health, happiness and fulfilment in his service to God, the nation, and humanity.

He added that he looks forward to sharing many special moments of celebration with Professor Osinbajo as they take the nation to the next level in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, the President’s wife, Mrs Aisha Buhari, and the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, have also congratulated Professor Osinbajo.

See the tweets below;



