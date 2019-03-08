Buhari Praises Nigerian Women For Roles In Nation Building

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised women across the country for the invaluable roles they play in building homes, and by extension, the nation.

On the occasion of the International Women’s Day, he commended their lofty contributions in both the public and private sectors of national life.

“This election season we are in has brought out in bold relief, once again, the crucial role women play in our lives as a people,” the President was quoted as saying on Friday in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

He added, “They have stood up to be counted as aspirants, candidates, mobilisers, and voters. Indeed, what can we ever do without our women in all phases of our lives?”

President Buhari recalled diverse positions being held by women as ministers, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, chief executives of agencies, permanent secretaries, directors-general, special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants, and many others.

He stressed, “Hand in hand with our women, we will build the country of our dreams, where there will be equal opportunity for all.”

According to the President, the fact that some of the government’s most important policies and programmes are headed by women is indicative of the worth and value the government places on them.

He highlighted the policies and programmes to include the pensions system, Social Investment Programme (SIP), diaspora engagements, energy solutions, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), among others.

“On a day like this, I hereby extol and appreciate them, on behalf of all other Nigerians,” President Buhari affirmed.

International Women’s Day is designed to celebrate the potential, progress, and accomplishments of women across the world.

It is also a day set aside annually to highlight the utmost importance of creating a world that presents equal opportunities for women and men.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Balance For Better’.