Abubakar Bello Re-Elected Governor Of Niger State

Abubakar Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been re-elected governor of Niger State.

The APC governorship candidate polled 526,412 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Umar Nasko of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled a total of 298,065 votes.

The Returning Officer, Professor Angela Miri, announced the result at the INEC collation centre in Minna, the state capital, saying Governor Bello was declared the winner and returned elected having polled the highest votes in the election.

READ ALSO: INEC Declares Makinde Winner Of Oyo Governorship Election

Earlier, there was a mild drama at the collation centre as some PDP women supporters numbering about 20 stormed the centre to demand that the results be canceled.

They described the results as a scam, alleging that the figures had been manipulated to favour the ruling APC. They accused the APC of stealing their mandate and insisted that justice must be done.

They also asked the PDP State Chairman, Tanko Beji, to reject the results by refusing to append his signature to the final result sheet.

In what looked like a response to the protesters’ demand, Mr. Beji who had been on the ground to monitor the process left the centre without signing the final result sheet.

Meanwhile, results presented by the various local government electoral officers showed that the APC won all the 25 local government areas in the governorship election.

The party also won 21 state House of Assembly seats declared, with the winners of the remaining 6 seats yet to be announced, at the time of filing this report.