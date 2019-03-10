INEC Declares Makinde Winner Of Oyo Governorship Election
Mr. Seyi Makinde, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate has been declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Oyo state.
Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the INEC Returning Officer in the state declared the result on Sunday evening at the State headquarters of INEC in Ibadan.
INEC records revealed that Makinde polled a total of 515,621 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu of the All Progressives Congress who polled 357,982 votes.
There were 2,934,107 registered voters in the state with 940,211 voters accredited for the election.
Below are some of the results as collated on Saturday.
Ibadan North West LGA
APC -10,221
PDP -20,715
total vote cast- 32899
Ibarapa East LGA
APC – 8,646
PDP – 13, 002
total vote cast – 22,999
Atiba LGA
APC – 9,690
PDP – 14,636
total vote cast – 27,057
Kajola LGA
APC – 12,982
PDP – 13, 600
total vote cast -26, 984.
5. Ido LGA
APC – 8,585
PDP – 16,726
total vote cast -27,522
LAGELU
APC:11923
PDP:16217
IWAJOWA LG
APC:8459
PDP:9358
OGBOMOSHO SOUTH LG
APC:10,984
PDP:11,236
AFIJO
APC:7591
PDP:10515
Ibadan North East
APC- 12,553
PDP- 30,824
Ibadan South East
APC 13,277
PDP 24,556
Ibadan North East
APC- 12,553
PDP- 30,824
Ibadan South East
APC 13,277
PDP 24,556
ATISBO LG
APC 9,678
PDP 10,026
Ogooluwa LG
APC : 9547
PDP : 6,152
Surulere LG
APC 14,168
PDP 7505
Ogbomosho North
APC 14, 442
PDP 13, 035
Ibadan North
APC 18,868
PDP 40,786
Egbeda
APC 13,581
PDP 24,203
Itesiwaju LG
APC 6825
PDP 8612
Irepo LG
APC 7862
PDP 7633
OLUYOLE LC JUST IN
APC = 9,477
PDP = 18,070
Olorunsogo LG
APC 5,277
PDP 7,554
Ona Ara
APC 7, 848
PDP 14, 430
Akinyele LG
APC 12,023
PDP 23, 423
Iseyin LG
APC 15, 435
PDP 21, 080
Meanwhile, results of the house of assembly elections suggest that the PDP won 26 seats while the APC won 5seats, leaving the ADP to 1 seat.