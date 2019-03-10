INEC Declares Makinde Winner Of Oyo Governorship Election

Updated March 10, 2019

 

 

Mr. Seyi Makinde, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate has been declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Oyo state.

Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the INEC Returning Officer in the state declared the result on Sunday evening at the State headquarters of INEC in Ibadan.

INEC records revealed that Makinde polled a total of 515,621 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu of the All Progressives Congress who polled 357,982 votes.

There were 2,934,107 registered voters in the state with 940,211 voters accredited for the election.

Below are some of the results as collated on Saturday.

Ibadan North West LGA

APC -10,221
PDP -20,715
total vote cast- 32899

Ibarapa East LGA
APC – 8,646
PDP – 13, 002
total vote cast – 22,999

Atiba LGA
APC – 9,690
PDP – 14,636
total vote cast – 27,057

Kajola LGA
APC – 12,982
PDP – 13, 600
total vote cast -26, 984.

5. Ido LGA
APC – 8,585
PDP – 16,726
total vote cast -27,522

LAGELU
APC:11923
PDP:16217

IWAJOWA LG
APC:8459
PDP:9358

OGBOMOSHO SOUTH LG
APC:10,984
PDP:11,236

AFIJO
APC:7591
PDP:10515

Ibadan North East

APC- 12,553
PDP- 30,824

Ibadan South East

APC 13,277

PDP 24,556

ATISBO LG

APC 9,678
PDP 10,026

Ogooluwa LG

APC : 9547
PDP : 6,152

Surulere LG

APC 14,168
PDP 7505

Ogbomosho North

APC 14, 442
PDP 13, 035

Ibadan North

APC 18,868

PDP 40,786

Egbeda

APC 13,581

PDP 24,203

Itesiwaju LG

APC 6825
PDP 8612

Irepo LG

APC 7862
PDP 7633

OLUYOLE LC JUST IN

APC = 9,477

PDP = 18,070

Olorunsogo LG

APC 5,277
PDP 7,554

Ona Ara

APC 7, 848
PDP 14, 430

Akinyele LG

APC 12,023
PDP 23, 423

Iseyin LG

APC 15, 435
PDP 21, 080

Meanwhile, results of the house of assembly elections suggest that the PDP won 26 seats while the APC won 5seats, leaving the ADP to 1 seat.



