INEC Declares Makinde Winner Of Oyo Governorship Election

Mr. Seyi Makinde, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate has been declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Oyo state.

Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the INEC Returning Officer in the state declared the result on Sunday evening at the State headquarters of INEC in Ibadan.

INEC records revealed that Makinde polled a total of 515,621 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu of the All Progressives Congress who polled 357,982 votes.

There were 2,934,107 registered voters in the state with 940,211 voters accredited for the election.

Below are some of the results as collated on Saturday.

Ibadan North West LGA

APC -10,221

PDP -20,715

total vote cast- 32899

Ibarapa East LGA

APC – 8,646

PDP – 13, 002

total vote cast – 22,999

Atiba LGA

APC – 9,690

PDP – 14,636

total vote cast – 27,057

Kajola LGA

APC – 12,982

PDP – 13, 600

total vote cast -26, 984.

5. Ido LGA

APC – 8,585

PDP – 16,726

total vote cast -27,522

LAGELU

APC:11923

PDP:16217

IWAJOWA LG

APC:8459

PDP:9358

OGBOMOSHO SOUTH LG

APC:10,984

PDP:11,236

AFIJO

APC:7591

PDP:10515

Ibadan North East

APC- 12,553

PDP- 30,824

Ibadan South East

APC 13,277

PDP 24,556

ATISBO LG

APC 9,678

PDP 10,026

Ogooluwa LG

APC : 9547

PDP : 6,152

Surulere LG

APC 14,168

PDP 7505

Ogbomosho North

APC 14, 442

PDP 13, 035

Ibadan North

APC 18,868

PDP 40,786

Egbeda

APC 13,581

PDP 24,203

Itesiwaju LG

APC 6825

PDP 8612

Irepo LG

APC 7862

PDP 7633

OLUYOLE LC JUST IN

APC = 9,477

PDP = 18,070

Olorunsogo LG

APC 5,277

PDP 7,554

Ona Ara

APC 7, 848

PDP 14, 430

Akinyele LG

APC 12,023

PDP 23, 423

Iseyin LG

APC 15, 435

PDP 21, 080

Meanwhile, results of the house of assembly elections suggest that the PDP won 26 seats while the APC won 5seats, leaving the ADP to 1 seat.