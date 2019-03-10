INEC Suspends Announcement Of Delta Governorship Election Results Till Monday

The announcement of the governorship election results in Delta State at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre in Asaba, the state capital, has been suspended till Monday, March 11, 2019.

With the results of 18 local government areas already announced and seven more to go, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, is leading in 17 local government areas.

His closest opponent, Great Ogboru, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won one local government area.

During the announcement of the results, APC representative, Mr. Turner Ogboru, raised some objections on the alleged disparity in the figures for the number of accredited voters for most of the local government areas declared.

But the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Cyril Omorogbe, said the commission had noted the observations made and called on all parties with complaints to direct their grievances to the appropriate quarters.