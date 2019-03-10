UK Expresses Concern Over ‘Military Interference’ In Rivers

The British High Commission in Nigeria has expressed concerns over reported ‘military interference’ in Rivers State, stressing that the staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should be allowed to carry out their duties in safety.

The Commission in a tweet reacted to reports from its election observers, about tension at the collation centre in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: PDP’s Okezie Ikpeazu Re-Elected As Abia Governor

“Extremely concerned by reports, including from @UKinnigeria observers, of military interference in the election process in Rivers State. Monitoring the situation closely. @inecng staff must be allowed to do their job in safety, without intimidation.”

The INEC officials deserted the collation centre after soldiers stormed the centre and chased policemen away from the premises.

The altercation eventually led to panic among the INEC officials, party agents, election observers, and journalists.