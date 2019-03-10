Updates: Governorship Election Results For Sokoto
The collation of results has started in Sokoto and the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Sadiq Musa has declared the center open.
According to our correspondent, the exercise is being handled by the state collation and returning officer professor Fatima Muktar.
The results are being announced at the Sultan Maccido Institute of Quran and General Studies.
Sokoto has 23 Local Government Areas, the race is majorly between the incumbent Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, who is seeking a second term in office under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Ahmed Aliyu.
Below are some of the results that have come in, with a focus on the two Major parties in the state.
Rabah LGA
APC 16,535
PDP 13,232
Kware LGA
APC 19,001
PDP 20,011
Silame LGA
APC 12341
PDP 15923
Binji LGA
APC 10,699
PDP 12,367
Bodinga LGA
APC 20,779
PDP 21,416
Tureta LGA
APC 11,454
PDP 13,017