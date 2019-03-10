Updates: Governorship Election Results For Sokoto

The collation of results has started in Sokoto and the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Sadiq Musa has declared the center open.

According to our correspondent, the exercise is being handled by the state collation and returning officer professor Fatima Muktar.

The results are being announced at the Sultan Maccido Institute of Quran and General Studies.

Sokoto has 23 Local Government Areas, the race is majorly between the incumbent Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, who is seeking a second term in office under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Ahmed Aliyu.

Below are some of the results that have come in, with a focus on the two Major parties in the state.

Rabah LGA

APC 16,535

PDP 13,232

Kware LGA

APC 19,001

PDP 20,011

Silame LGA

APC 12341

PDP 15923

Binji LGA

APC 10,699

PDP 12,367

Bodinga LGA

APC 20,779

PDP 21,416

Tureta LGA

APC 11,454

PDP 13,017