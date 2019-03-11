APC’s Mukhtar Shehu Wins Zamfara Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mukhtar Shehu, winner of the Zamfara State governorship election.

According to the Returning Officer in the state, Professor Kabiru Bala, Shehu polled 534,541 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr. Bello Muhammad of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 189,452.

Bala, who is a lecturer at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria made the announcement on Monday at the INEC headquarters in Gusau, the state capital.