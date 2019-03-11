Dapo Abiodun Of APC Wins Ogun Governorship Election

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Dapo Abiodun, has emerged as governor-elect of Ogun State.

Mr Abiodun overcame stiff competition from Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement to win the race.

The Returning Officer for the election, Professor Idwo Olayinka, declared him the winner and returned him elected after announcing that he got 241,670 votes as against Mr Akinlade’s 222,153 votes.

Candidate of the ADC, Gboyega Isiaka, emerged third with 110,422 votes, while Senator Buruji Kashamu of the Peoples Democratic Party was fourth with 70,290 votes.

See how all the parties fared below:

A – 1,695

AAC – 1,469

AAP – 746

ACD – 2,629

AD – 1,378

ADC – 110,422

ADP – 9,666

AGA – 813

ANN – 701

ANRP 958

APC – 241,670

APM – 222,153

ASD – 235

BNPP – 345

C4C – 81

CAP – 150

DA – 753

DPC – 464

DPP – 732

FJP – 400

FRESH – 161

GPN – 242

ID – 159

JNPP – 191

KP – 552

MPN – 628

NCP – 430

PDP – 70, 290

PPA – 1,133

PPC – 616

PPN – 1,149

PPP – 671

PT – 368

RPNP – 602

SDP – 1,483

UDP – 384

UPN – 861

UPP – 515

YES – 1,692

YPP – 735

ZLP – 616