Dapo Abiodun Of APC Wins Ogun Governorship Election
Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Dapo Abiodun, has emerged as governor-elect of Ogun State.
Mr Abiodun overcame stiff competition from Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement to win the race.
The Returning Officer for the election, Professor Idwo Olayinka, declared him the winner and returned him elected after announcing that he got 241,670 votes as against Mr Akinlade’s 222,153 votes.
Candidate of the ADC, Gboyega Isiaka, emerged third with 110,422 votes, while Senator Buruji Kashamu of the Peoples Democratic Party was fourth with 70,290 votes.
See how all the parties fared below:
A – 1,695
AAC – 1,469
AAP – 746
ACD – 2,629
AD – 1,378
ADC – 110,422
ADP – 9,666
AGA – 813
ANN – 701
ANRP 958
APC – 241,670
APM – 222,153
ASD – 235
BNPP – 345
C4C – 81
CAP – 150
DA – 753
DPC – 464
DPP – 732
FJP – 400
FRESH – 161
GPN – 242
ID – 159
JNPP – 191
KP – 552
MPN – 628
NCP – 430
PDP – 70, 290
PPA – 1,133
PPC – 616
PPN – 1,149
PPP – 671
PT – 368
RPNP – 602
SDP – 1,483
UDP – 384
UPN – 861
UPP – 515
YES – 1,692
YPP – 735
ZLP – 616