Ogun Governorship Election Tussle: Akinlade Heads To Supreme Court

The Allied people Movement governorship candidate in the March 9th governorship election in Ogun state, Adekunle Akinlade has expressed his readiness to challenge the appeal court judgement which affirmed the victory of the state governor, DAPO Abiodun.

Addressing representatives of the party from the 57 local government and local council development areas at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, the state capital, Mr. Akinlade said he was sure of victory at the Supreme Court.

While expressing his conviction and belief in the legal system, Mr. Akinlade, however, asked his supporters to remain calm and resolute as the party takes his case to the Supreme court

It will be recalled that the governorship election petition tribunal and the appeal court had dismissed the petition brought before them by the governorship candidate for lack of merit and on the ground that it was a reelection matter.