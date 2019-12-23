APC Is One Big Family, Oshiomhole Welcomes Akinlade, Others

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has welcomed former governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ogun State, Adekunle Akinlade back to the party.

Mr Akinlade who defected to the APM from APC at the peak of the 2019 General Elections, announced his return to the ruling party on Monday.

A few days ago, the Supreme Court dismissed Akinlade’s case, which he filed against Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the governor of Ogun State after losing the election.

Mr Oshiomhole said that the APC is one big family and their return shows that the effort of the National Reconciliation Committee (NRC) set up recently by the party is yielding fruits.

“The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole wishes to welcome back our brothers who left the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ogun State, led by Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, at the peak of the 2019 General Elections and now have decided to return to our party, back.

“The APC is one big family that believes in the ideals of true democracy, rule of law and party supremacy.”

He urged other former party members to use the opportunity to return because the party is big enough to accommodate all, even those with divergent opinions.

Last week in Edo state, Mr. Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his supporters equally returned to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).