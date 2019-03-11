INEC Declares Abdullahi Sule Winner Of Nasarawa Governorship Race

Engineer Abdullahi Sule of the APC in Nasarawa State has been declared the winner of the governorship elections.

The returning officer Professor Abdullahi Bala of the Federal University of Technology, Minna declared that Sule polled 327,229 votes to defeat Ombugadu of the PDP with 184,281 votes.

Sule, was among the 29 candidates who vied for the position to succeed Governor Tanko Al-makura who is heading to the Senate.

He is a former MD of Dangote sugar refinery who hails from Gudi, Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa state.

The INEC declaration makes Sule the first governor from the northern senatorial district since the creation of the state in 1996.

Below are figures of votes polled by the major parties in Nasarawa state.

Wamba LGA – APC:15,706 PDP: 9,332 APGA: 1,772

Awe LGA – APC: 29,443 PDP: 9,228 APGA: 1,801

Keana LGA – APC: 11,759 PDP: 6,579 APGA: 2,869

Toto LGA – APC: 32,213 PDP: 8,590 APGA: 1,889

Kokona LGA – APC: 23,027 PDP: 18,971 APGA: 5,809

Doma LGA – APC: 10,029 PDP: 10,318 APGA: 8,568 ZLP: 10,879

Keffi LGA – APC: 25,589 PDP: 12,419 APGA: 2,028

Obi LGA – APC: 20,640 PDP: 17,951 APGA: 15,930

Nasarawa LGA – APC: 31,586 PDP: 17,406

Karu LGA – APC: 23,207 PDP: 21,967

Akwanga LGA – APC: 21,968 PDP: 18,402 APGA: 4,866

Nasarawa Eggon LGA – APC: 11,611 PDP: 14,290

Lafia LGA – APC: 70,451 PDP: 18,827