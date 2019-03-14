Rerun Polls Are Resit Exams For The Ruling Party – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani says that the scheduled rerun elections in some states across the nation are geared towards favouring the ruling party.

According to Senator Sani, the “Rerun polls are a resit exam for the ruling party”

He stated this via Twitter on Wednesday, March 13.

Rerun polls are Resit exams for the ruling party. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 13, 2019

Senator Sani followed that with another Twitter posting on Thursday, March 14 in which he accused both the present and previous governments of not wanting any serious electoral reforms because they benefit from the failings of the polls which have been held so far.

He, however, noted that only the former President Goodluck Jonathan was able to approve an advancement in the nation’s electoral process, stressing that it was the same approval he gave that saw to the termination of his reign.

The Previous Governments including the one in power doesn’t want any serious electoral reforms because they tend to benefit from its failings.Its only GEJ that can appoint an INEC chair he never met & never knew & approved of technology for use that can terminate his reign. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 14, 2019

Senator Sani who lost his re-election bid to represent Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly said recently that he was robbed and deprived of his mandate.

Sani, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, attributed his defeat to alleged electoral malpractices in the polls.

“I don’t think I lost that election because you oddly lose an election when it is free, fair, and credible,” said the candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) during his appearance on the programme on Monday.

He added, “When it is a robbery, it is either you are robbed, or you robbed, and in that case; I was robbed.”