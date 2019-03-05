‘I Was Robbed’, Shehu Sani Reacts To Election Loss

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to his loss in the National Assembly election.

Senator Sani, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, attributed his defeat to alleged electoral malpractices in the poll.

“I don’t think I lost that election because you oddly lose an election when it is free, fair, and credible,” said the candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) during his appearance on the programme on Monday.

He added, “When it is a robbery, it is either you are robbed, or you robbed, and in that case; I was robbed.”

The lawmaker condemned the outcome of the election one week after he lost the bid to retain the Kaduna Central seat in the Senate.

He came third in the exercise behind the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Uba Sani, who was declared the winner, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lawal Adamu.

But Senator Sani rejected the result and alleged that the exercise was marred with various forms of malpractices.

He said there were cases where there were ballot papers for the Presidential and House of Representatives election, but no ballot papers for the Senate.

“There was virtually no credible National Assembly election in Kaduna,” the senator insisted. “They stuffed ballots, they thumb printed, there was over voting, and the card readers in many places never worked.”

He added, “The story of Kaduna National Assembly election was not different from what happened in other places where it was confirmed by the observers, and even other opposition parties that the elections in Kaduna, as far as the National Assembly election, was simply false.”

The lawmaker accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of conniving with the state government and the ruling party in Kaduna.

He, however, said there were video clips and other evidence which his party would present to the Election Petition Tribunal in their resolve to reclaim their mandate.