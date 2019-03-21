Supplementary Polls: We Are Ready To Resist, Dismantle All Rigging Machinery – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it will checkmate all plots to rig or mar the forthcoming supplementary polls.

In a statement by its spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan on Thursday, the PDP said Nigerians will deal with thugs dressed in military uniforms seeking to aid rigging of the March 23 supplementary elections.

The party said it is ready to “confront, resist and dismantle all rigging machinery” in a bid to consolidate on its already established victory in the March 23 supplementary governorship elections.

“Our structure and followership in Sokoto, Kano, Adamawa, Plateau, Bauchi and Benue states have been fully rallied at all levels of polling and collation process to resist any attempt by anybody to manipulate,” the party stressed.

The party alleged that it has full information of how the APC is moving huge sums of money in the attempt to bribe officials of INEC to manipulate the electoral process.

It also claimed that the APC has been sending its agents to promise money to voters and how such overtures are being rejected by the voters.

The PDP however noted that all ‘ignoble schemes’ are already known and that the party is standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of the states were the supplementary polls will be holding, as to support them in defending their votes.

The party stressed that all its agents, members and supporters have been equipped to closely monitor all the electoral processes, from the accreditation of voters, voting and collation of results, ensure that all results delivered at the polling units be immediately posted on INEC website and use all legitimate means to firmly resist any attempt to alter the results.