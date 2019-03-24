PHOTOS: Ambode, Aregbesola, Others Join Osinbajo In Thanksgiving Service

Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday, had a thanksgiving service at his hometown in Ikenne, Ogun State.

He was joined at the Obafemi Awolowo Square, by his wife Dolapo, Governors of Oyo and Lagos and the Ogun State governor-elect as well as his wife, former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, Senator Godswill Akpabio among other dignitaries.

Asides thanking God for the election victory, the Vice President thanked God for sparing his life when he was involved in a helicopter crash.

He also thanked Nigerians for their prayers and solidarity.

Delivering his sermon, the Bishop of Remo Diocese, Olusina Fape, commended the VP for what he described as his good leadership qualities.

He also prayed to God for more grace and good health for him as well as his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari as they carry out their duties of ensuring unity and progress for Nigeria.