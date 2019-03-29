Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Akiolu As Oba Of Lagos

A Lagos High Court sitting in the Ikeja area has declared that Oba Rilwan Akiolu is the bona fide Oba of Lagos.

Justice Babajide Candide-Johnson made the declaration in a judgment that lasted about two hours on Friday.

He also dismissed the suit filed by two members of the Royal Family, Prince Adedoyin Adebiyi and Prince Rasheed Modile, who were challenging Akiolu’s installation as the Oba of Lagos.

The court held that the duo did not prove their case against the traditional ruler.

In the suit, Adebiyi and Modile claimed that Akiolu was not entitled to the throne because he was not a member of a ruling royal family by not being a direct descendant of Oba Ado, the first Oba of Lagos.

According to the claimants, only members of the Ologun Kutere and Akinsemoyin ruling households were entitled to the throne.

They also alleged that proper customary rules and procedures were not followed when Akiolu was appointed as Oba in May 2003.

Others joined as respondents in the suit were the Governor of Lagos State, the Attorney-General of Lagos State, Prince Babatunde Akitoye, and Chief Junaid Eko.