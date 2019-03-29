Court Dismisses Suit Seeking Cancellation Of Adamawa State Governorship Election

A High Court which sat in Yola the Adamawa State capital has dismissed a suit filed by the governorship candidate of the Movement for the Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRDD), seeking the cancellation of the state’s governorship election.

Justice Abdulaziz Waziri struck out Mr. Eric Theman’s suit for lack of proof.

In a one-hour long judgment, the judge held that Mr. Theman failed to show that his party logo was omitted from the Adamawa governorship election ballot papers.

Counsel to the MRDD and its candidate told our correspondent Pius Angbo in Yola that the options available to his clients include approaching the governorship election petition tribunal.



