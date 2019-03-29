Why I Cannot Observe Jumaat Prayers In The National Mosque – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday explained why he chose to observe Jumaat prayers at the Presidential Villa and not the National Mosque in Abuja.

According to him, this is to prevent the constraints and inconveniences presidential movements may cause to the people.

The President was responding to a request by a delegation of Imams and Senior Islamic Scholars from all States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory led by Professor Shehu Galadanci, the Murshid, National Mosque.

“Regarding your request for me to be attending Jumaat prayers in the National Mosque, I implore you to note that I personally started observing Jumaat prayers in the State House in order to reduce hardships which people may pass through,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

The President added, “As you all know, Presidential movements require roadblocks and other attendant restrictions which could subject worshippers and other people to a lot of difficulties.”

He welcomed the counsel of the Islamic scholars on the teachings of the Prophet about the obligations of leaders towards their subjects, and vice-versa.

President Buhari thanked them for their prayers and support for his administration and assured them that his administration would leave no stone unturned in addressing the security challenges facing the country.

On his part, Professor Galadanci informed the President that they were at State House to congratulate him on his victory at the February 23 presidential election.

He said the victory demonstrated the desire of the majority of Nigerians to ensure the continuity of the administration to the next level.

The Islamic scholar prayed that Almighty Allah would grant the President the ability to continue with the “excellent work” he is doing for the country.

He also highlighted the achievements of the Buhari administration in the area of security, agriculture and the fight against corruption.

The leader of the group urged the President to remain focused while praying Allah to continue to give him the power to “annihilate and wipe off” pockets of terrorists in the country.