PHOTOS: Muslims In Abuja Gather To Pray As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease

Muslims on Friday gathered to pray at a mosque, as places of worship reopen following the gradual relaxation of restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This comes days after the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 released guidelines for the reopening of worship centers in the country.

The PTF, however, noted that it does not recommend that people should go to places of worship, but if they have to, they must adhere to the guidelines, some of which included the mandatory use of face masks by worshippers and provision of handwashing spots at the entrances.

Also, the use of hand sanitizers with at least sixty per cent alcohol content and mandatory temperature checks was advised.

The PTF also mandated that facilities be structured in a way that physical distancing can be observed and as much as possible, congregants avoid activities such a hugging, shaking or kissing.

It also noted that church/mosque volunteers (ushers, choir, security etc) that have underlying illnesses should not be allowed to serve, while the time for worship services should not be more than one hour.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari alongside the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, and other government officials also attended their first Juma’at prayers at the State House Mosque in Abuja on Friday since the restrictions.

See more photos below.