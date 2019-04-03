Why Insecurity Persists In The Northeast – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has spoken has said that the insecurity challenge crippling the northeastern region is reinforced by silence and cowardice.

The Senator representing Kaduna Central made this assertion via social media.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sani said, the cowardice of elites from the region who fail to speak up for the people is a major contributing factor to the insecurity challenges being faced.

“The collapse of security in the North is among other things reinforced by the silence or cowardice of those elites from the region who should speak truth to power now in their domain;the blatant refusal to hold Government to account because the President is from here, and the cancer and culture of blind loyalty founded on sectional, ethnic and religious sentiments in the face of tragedies,” Sani said.

He said the people must free themselves from following blindly and begin to hold the authorities to account.

“Our people must free themselves from the cancer and culture of blind loyalty founded on sectional, ethnic and religious sentiments and start holding Government to account to end their tragedies. Power respond or bows to an awakened people driven by the force of their conscience.”

Sections of the media had reported on Monday that some commuters were kidnapped along the Abuja- Kaduna road.

However, the Kaduna Police Command debunked the alleged kidnapping, saying it was fake news.

In reaction to the reports Kaduna and other states within the north, Sani said, “Our security challenges; Kidnappings and killings, can’t be addressed by the use of ad-hoc actions; operation snakes, operation monkey, crocodile or any reptilian sloganeering. We must adopt the use of Drones, ICT and other Satellite navigational equipment to combat these criminals.”