Policeman, Three Suspected Kidnappers Killed In Kaduna

A policeman and three suspected kidnappers have been killed in Kaduna State during a gun battle in the Mando area of the state capital.

Confirming the incident, the Command’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sunny Onah, who addressed journalists, explained that the suspected kidnappers engaged some policemen guarding a construction company in the area in a shoot-out.

He said in the process, three out of the bandits were killed while the rest fled with gunshot wounds.

He, however, laments that one of the policemen lost his life while another was injured during an exchange of fire with the suspected kidnappers.

The Deputy Police Commissioner also disclosed that four AK 47 Rifles; Improvised Explosive Devices, Live Magazines and hundreds of live ammunition as well as a vehicle were recovered from the hoodlums.

He, therefore, appealed to members of the public to assist the Police with prompt and relevant information on any suspicious movement in their respective neighbourhood.

He vowed to bring an end to criminal activities in the area.