Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Ihedioha’s Nomination As PDP Candidate In Imo

A Federal High Court in Owerri has dismissed a suit challenging the emergence of Imo State Governor-elect, Mr Emeka Ihedioha, as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9 elections.

The presiding judge, Justice Tijani Ringim, dismissed the case on Thursday, saying the suit lacked proof.

The suit was filed by a governorship aspirant of the PDP and lawmaker representing Imo East senatorial district, Senator Sam Anyanwu.

Justice Ringim held the plaintiff has not convinced the court with cogent reasons on the demands he made before the court.

According to the judge, the lawmaker was unable to justify his claims before him.

Senator Anyanwu had approached the court seeking to nullify the nomination of Mr Ihedioha as the PDP candidate in the just concluded governorship election in Imo.

He asked the court to declare him as the authentic winner of the PDP governorship primary in the state that held on October 1, 2018.

The lawmaker claimed that the primary election that produced the governor-elect was marred with over-voting and thuggery among other irregularities.