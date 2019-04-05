Police Arrest Two Over Killing Of UNILAG Medical Grad, Stephen Urueye

The Lagos Police Command has arrested two persons suspected to have masterminded the killing of a medical graduate of the University of Lagos, Stephen Urueye, at the Idi Araba area of the metropolis yesterday.

Urueye was one of the graduates from the university who participated in the school’s convocation on Wednesday.

According to the Lagos police, the two suspects, Gbadebo Jimoh and Malik Adeboye, were arrested on Friday by operatives from the Itire division.

Both suspects were said to have specialised in snatching phones, money and other valuables in the idi-araba area, where the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) is located.

Both have been transferred to the state criminal investigation department at the Yaba area of Lagos for further investigation.