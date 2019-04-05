Stephen Orueye: We Implore All Staff To Be Calm – LUTH

The management of Lagos University Teaching Hospital on Friday cautioned its staff against making inflammatory statements on the death of Dr. Stephen Urueye, urging that everyone remains calm.

In a statement by its spokesman, Mr Kelechi Otuneme, LUTH noted that Urueye, a House Officer in the Department of Medicine, was stabbed by suspected hoodlums on the road leading to Ojuelegba on Thursday night around 9:00p.m.

“He was rushed to LUTH, but all efforts to resuscitate him both at the Accident and Emergency and later at the Intensive Care Unit failed.

“Members of top management and Specialist Consultants, including the Chief Medical Director were on the ground till late this morning when he passed on.

“The matter has since been reported to the police and investigation is ongoing.

“We implore all staff to be calm and refrain from speculative or inflammatory comments or statements and go about their lawful duties as investigation continues, ” the statement read in parts.

It further stated that the hospital management was working with security agencies to ensure that the miscreants who carried out the attack, do not go unpunished.

“Our heart goes out to his family, colleagues, friends and the LUTH community as we pray that God will comfort us all on this time of great mourning, ” the statement added.

