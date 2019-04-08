Many Feared Killed In Fresh Attack On Kajuru Village

Many people have been feared killed and several others injured in a fresh attack by suspected gunmen at Anguwan Aku village, in Kajuru Local government area of Kaduna state.

Although the Kaduna state police command is yet to confirm the attack, a resident of the area told our correspondent that the incident occurred 7:00am on Monday.

The resident noted that the attackers who were dressed in military uniforms and armed with sophisticated weapons invaded the community, shooting sporadically in every direction.

He further disclosed that the gunmen later fled into the bush upon the arrival of policemen who came in with their patrol vehicles.