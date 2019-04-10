Nigeria Wins Bronze At U21 Beach Volleyball Championship In Cairo

Nigeria’s male volleyball team has beaten hosts Egypt to win bronze at the U-21 Beach Volleyball Championship in Cairo and also booked a place at the World Championship scheduled for June in Thailand.

The duo of Eze Collins and Emmanuel Okeke ignored the noise from the home fans and put up a spirited performance to beat Egypt 2-0 (21-15 21-16).

The Nigeria boys lost to Mozambique in a tensed semi-final match which ended 2-1 (21-18, 20-22, 15-13) in favour of Mozambique.

READ ALSO: Golden Eaglets Off To Tanzania For U17 AFCON

Team Nigeria won their first match against DR Congo 2-1 (18-21, 24-22, 15-12), lost the second to Egypt (26-24, 17-21, 15-10) and bounced back in the third match beating Morocco 2-0 (21-16, 22-15) and got better in the fourth match beating Botswana 2-0.

Reacting to the result, the President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod said the team put up a good game in Cairo.

Nimrod confirmed that the driving force of the federation is to ensure that Nigeria becomes competitive in the game of beach volleyball and assured that the country will have good preparation for 2019 All African Games.