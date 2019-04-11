FG Accuses Atiku Of Overheating The Polity

The Federal Government has accused the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar of overheating the polity.

FG’s accusation comes on the heels of reports that Atiku allegedly asked the United States government to stop recognizing the victory of President Buhari until the courts determine the petitions before it.

READ ALSO: No Amount Of Fabrication Can Stop Atiku From Retrieving His Mandate – PDP

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed insist that the former vice president, Atiku Abubarka has hired a U.S based lobbyist to persuade the American government not to recognise the re-election of President Buhari.

Notwithstanding an earlier disclaimer of the reports about hiring the services of a lobbyist by the PDP’s presidential candidate, the minister of information described the denial as an afterthought.

He warned the former vice president to seek redress only through established legal processes as the Federal Government will not fold its hands and watch the situation degenerate.