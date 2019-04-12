2019 Elections: Our Votes Were Stolen, Diverted And Suppressed – Moghalu

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has reacted to the outcome of the recently concluded elections, alleging that votes meant for his party were stolen, diverted and suppressed.

Appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, the YPP candidate said he was disappointed at the result of the 2019 polls.

“I know for a fact that our votes were stolen, our votes were diverted, our votes were suppressed. For this reason, the numbers attributed to the YPP for example as the final count was a joke,” he stated.

His comments come few weeks after the February 23 presidential election which saw the participation of about 73 political parties.

Few days after, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate winner of the poll.

But Moghalu believes the result was a clear testament that “Nigerians have made a choice with the status quo, I didn’t win the election.”

When asked if he was rigged out of the election, the YPP candidate stressed “I am not claiming that I won the election and was rigged out. I want to be very clear.”

He, however, called for “fundamental reform” of the nation’s electoral system.

Moghalu, who is also a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) believes that Nigeria should work hard to deepen her democratic process ahead of the 2023 general elections.