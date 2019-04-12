Two Arrested For Stabbing Football Fan In Ekiti

The police have arrested two butchers for allegedly stabbing a barber, Ajibola Falegan, at a viewing centre in Ekiti State.

The suspects were said to have engaged in some sort of hot argument with a young man at the viewing centre, before shifting to the victim who just arrived at the centre.

Falegan, 33, was left with a deep cut in the head and other parts of his body following the incident which occurred on Wednesday in Ado, the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Friday.

Ikechukwu also affirmed that two of the three suspects involved in the crime were already in police custody.

He added that they would be charged to court as soon as investigations into the incident were concluded.

The Police Public Relations Officer said the victim has since been taken to a private medical centre for treatment.

He warned that the police command would not condone thuggery and violence in the state.