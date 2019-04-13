Buhari Attends Security Meeting In Chad

President Muhammadu Buhari is in N’Djamena, the capital of Chad Republic, to participate in the Extraordinary Session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD).

The meeting is expected to address recent security issues facing the region.

Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed Buhari’s arrival in a series of tweets on Saturday.

“President Buhari arrives N’Djamena, capital of Chad Republic to participate in the Extraordinary Session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD), recent security issues top the agenda of the Session,” he stated.

Nigeria joined the current 29-member regional economic community in 2001 which seeks mainly to create a free trade area in Africa, as well as “strengthen peace, security and stability, and achieve global economic and social development of its members.”

Buhari and other regional leaders will join the host President, Idriss Deby “to deliberate on political and security issues, state of peace and ways to address multifaceted threats in CEN-SAD area especially Boko Haram and refugees.”

Joining the President on his Chadian trip are Governors Kashim Shettima, Akinwunmi Ambode and Adegboyega Oyetola of Borno, Lagos and Osun States respectively.