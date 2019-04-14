Bayern Fear For Neuer’s Fitness After Injury Returns

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer may face another spell on the sidelines after being substituted with a calf injury during Sunday’s win over Fortuna Duesseldorf.

Neuer picked up the injury early in the first half of Bayern’s 4-1 win, pulling up after making an apparently innocuous pass.

He was immediately taken off, and Bayern coach Niko Kovac confirmed after the game that it was the same calf problem which saw Neuer miss two games earlier this month.

“It is the same calf that has caused him problems recently,” said Kovac.

“We will examine him tomorrow, and we obviously hope it is nothing serious.”

Neuer has faced an ongoing battle with injury in recent years. Two metatarsal fractures kept him sidelined for most of last season, while injuries to his finger and his calf have seen him miss games this term.

AFP