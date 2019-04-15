7 Soldiers, 63 terrorists Killed As Boko Haram Attacks Chadian Army

Boko Haram terrorists killed seven Chad soldiers and wounded 15 in an overnight attack that saw 63 “terrorists” killed in return, an army spokesman told AFP on Monday.

“The terrorists attacked our forces at midnight in Bouhama… in the Lake Chad region,” Colonel Azem Bermandoa told AFP, adding that “63 terrorists were killed” and the search for other attackers continues.

Chad’s Defence Minister Daoud Yaya Brahim and army chief of staff Taher Erda were on their way to the scene of the fighting Monday to “evaluate the situation,” said Azem.

Last month, 23 soldiers were killed in the Lake Chad region in the deadliest attack yet on the Chadian army by Boko Haram, which launched an insurgency in Nigeria a decade ago.

The unrest has spread to neighbouring Niger and Chad with the Boko Haram revolt claiming more than 27,000 lives and uprooting more than 1.7 million people.

Troops from Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria have been grouped into a mixed, multi-national force to fight Boko Haram.

Since June last year, Boko Haram has struck inside Chad at least seven times.