Trump To Give ‘Incredible’ Woods Top Medal

President Donald Trump, a lifelong golfer, and owner of golf resorts announced Monday he’ll be awarding Tiger Woods the country’s highest civilian honor after his Masters’ victory.

“Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters,” Trump tweeted.

“Because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!” Trump said.

Woods came back from the golfing wilderness to end an 11-year majors drought with the win at Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday, earning praise from around the world.

Trump is an especially close watcher of the game, being the owner of Trump-brand golf courses and something of a student of the game himself — although there have been multiple reports, including from established golfers, that he cheats when competing.

AFP