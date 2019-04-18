Buhari Signs N30,000 Minimum Wage Bill Into Law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law, the Minimum Wage Repeal and Re-Enactment Act, 2019.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Thursday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to him, the Act makes it compulsory for all employers across the country to pay workers a minimum of N30,000.

It, however, excludes persons employing less than 25 workers or persons in other kinds of regulated employment.

Senator Enang further explained that the Act gives workers the right to sue an employer to recover the balance or authorise the Minister of Labour to take action against such an employer in the event of a refusal to pay the stipulated wage.

The government and the President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, also confirmed this in a tweet.

President @MBuhari this afternoon assented to the National Minimum Wage Bill 2019 passed by the National Assembly. Implementation will be with immediate effect. #AsoVillaToday — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) April 18, 2019

President @MBuhari has signed the National Minimum Wage Bill into law. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 18, 2019

