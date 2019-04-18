Buhari Signs N30,000 Minimum Wage Bill Into Law

Channels Television  
Updated April 18, 2019
Buhari Signs N30,000 Minimum Wage Bill Into Law
President Muhammadu Buhari assents to the Minimum Wage Repeal and Re-Enactment Act, 2019 at the Aso Villa in Abuja on April 18, 2019.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law, the Minimum Wage Repeal and Re-Enactment Act, 2019.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Thursday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to him, the Act makes it compulsory for all employers across the country to pay workers a minimum of N30,000.

President Muhammadu Buhari assents to the Minimum Wage Repeal and Re-Enactment Act, 2019 at the Aso Villa in Abuja on April 18, 2019.

 

It, however, excludes persons employing less than 25 workers or persons in other kinds of regulated employment.

Senator Enang further explained that the Act gives workers the right to sue an employer to recover the balance or authorise the Minister of Labour to take action against such an employer in the event of a refusal to pay the stipulated wage.

Senator Ita Enang addressing reporters at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on April 18, 2019.

 

The government and the President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, also confirmed this in a tweet.

More to follow…



More on Breaking News

Onnoghen Convicted, Banned From Holding Public Office For 10 Years

Court Orders Arrest Of Ex-NIA DG, Wife

Ikpeazu Announces Gradual Withdrawal Of Soldiers From Abia Streets

Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of N7.6bn Linked To Diezani

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV