FG Mourns Ex-Nigerian Ambassador To Congo, Saleh Pisagih

A former Nigerian ambassador to the Republic of Congo, Saleh Pisagih, is dead.

The Federal Government announced this on Thursday in a statement by the acting spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Friday Akpan.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets to announce the untimely demise of Ambassador Saleh Manu Pisagih, a retired career Ambassador, whose death occurred on Wednesday 16 April 2019, after a brief illness,” the statement said.

It added, “The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and members of Staff of the ministry received the sad news of his death with great shock and prayed that the Almighty God grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Ambassador Pisagih, who hailed from Gombe State, was born in Nyuwar in 1955 and joined the Nigerian Foreign Service in 1982.

During his career, the late Ambassador served in different capacities both at the headquarters and foreign missions such as Jakarta, The Hague, and New York (Permanent Mission).

He was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville) in 2008.

Ambassador Pisagih retired in 2015.

The government described him as a seasoned diplomat, an exemplary gentleman, amiable, humble, jovial, and a very brilliant officer.

It also described his death as a big loss to the Nigerian Foreign Service and the nation.