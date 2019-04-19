Leah Sharibu’s Release: ‘Time Is Of Essence’, CAN President Tells FG

The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Samson Ayokunle has cautioned the Federal Government that time is of essence in the release of abducted Leah Sharibu and other Chibok girls by insurgents.

The CAN President made the appeal on Thursday during a courtesy to Adamawa state to commiserate with the Christian community over recent attacks.

“Time is of the essence, every minute those people are spending in captivity matters so much about the years of heir lives. We don’t need to delay or hesitate any longer. We are glad that the president is still making promises, but let it be transformed into action. We want to see them back very soon.”

The Christian leader affirmed that the government has everything it takes to secure the release of Leah and the Chibok girls and any further delay could be dangerous.

“Our hearts are becoming sick; we have been hopeful. It is a government that is empowered to do work and they have everything it takes in order to know where these people are to get them out. The lives of the people in captivity are very important and attach to it, high priority.”

Meanwhile, father of Leah, Nathan Sharibu, urged the government to live by the promises made in the rescue of his daughter.

“I’m disappointed in the federal government because the president has called my wife several times and promised that he is doing his possible best to see that my daughter has been released. He sent some ministers to my house to encourage us that our daughter will be coming back very soon, but till now, we haven’t seen her.”

Rev. Ayokunle was also in Taraba state to sympathise with the government and people over attacks in Lau and Wukari which led to lives lost.

He urged the government at both state and federal to be more proactive in the protection of lives and property in order to forestall further attacks