Briton Among Tourists Killed At Kaduna Resort, Police Confirm

Updated April 21, 2019

One of the two tourists killed by gunmen in Kaduna State has been identified to be a British national.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Yakubu Sabo, confirmed this to Channels Television on Sunday.

He, however, said efforts were ongoing to ensure those kidnapped during the attack regain their freedom.

“Continued efforts are still on course to rescue the kidnapped victims and bring the perpetrators to book,” Sabo said.

He added, “The slain expatriate lady, Miss Faye Mooney, is identified to be a Briton. She was a staff of Mercy Corps Nigeria. Investigation into the incident is in progress.”

The British High Commission in Nigeria also confirmed the killing of the victim in a tweet on Sunday.

It, however, said her next-of-kin has been contacted and condoled with Mooney’s families and friends over the unfortunate incident.

Some heavily armed men suspected to be kidnappers had invaded the Kajuru Castle Resort, shooting sporadically.

The assailants killed the British national and one other person in the process after which they whisked three others away.

Before the incident, the victims and some others who came from Lagos on a tourism tour had organised a party at the Castle located at the Hill Top in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.



