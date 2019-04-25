Buhari’s Cabinet Remains Intact Until May 22, Says Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet will remain intact until May 22, 2019.

He disclosed this to reporters at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which held on Thursday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Mr Mohammed also revealed that the President would chair a valedictory meeting of members of the Council on that day.

The Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), also briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

According to him, the Federal Government has acquired N52 billion modern technology to monitor the nation’s borders and respond to emergencies at the borders.

The minister disclosed that the e-border solution would effectively cover 86 border posts and all 1,400 illegal routes used for smuggling and cross-border crimes across the country.

More to follow…