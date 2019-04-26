Taraba State University Shuts Down As ASUU Strike Lingers

The management of the Taraba State University, Jalingo has shut down the institution following the lingering strike action by ASUU chapter of the university.

This is contained in a memorandum issued by the school management instructing that all students activities have been suspended and also asking the students to vacate their hostels before 9:00AM on Friday 26th April 2019.

A visit to the institution by Channels Television shows that students are complying with the instruction as they were seen carrying their luggages and vacating the hostels.

READ ALSO: Strike: Students Ask Taraba Govt To Address Issues Raised By Lecturers

Some of the students who spoke to Channels Television said the order is unfortunate, unfair and unexpected as it will affect their academic calendar badly.

According to them, the nationwide strike action by ASUU was more than a nightmare, the current internal strike action by ASUU Taraba state university chapter is a drawback and now the order to vacate their hostels is demeaning and should be resolved with immediate effect to avoid prolonged strike action.

They appealed to the authorities concerned to do the needful in order for them to resume school activities, just as they pointed out that their future in the school is at stake.

As at the time of filing this report, neither the state government nor any management staff of the Taraba state university had made any comment as regards the strike action and order to vacate the institution.