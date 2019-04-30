APM Rejects New Ogun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has rejected the newly reconstituted Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Ogun State.

APM National chairman of the party, Yusuf Dantalle, announced this at a press briefing at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Tribunal is led by Justice Josephine Coker who was appointed by the President of the Courts of Appeal, Mrs Zainab Bulkachuwa.

Dantalle told reporters on Monday that the party’s rejection of Justice Coker was because of her alleged affiliation with the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

In a petition to the President of the Courts of Appeal, APM and its governorship candidate, Mr Adekunle Akinlade, claimed that they may not get the desired justice with Justice Coker heading the Tribunal.

The APM chairman spoke to reporters barely two months after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declare Mr Dapo Abiodun of the APC as the winner of the governorship election.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the exercise, Mr Akinlade and his party filed a petition at the Tribunal to challenge the victory of the governor-elect in the poll held on March 9.