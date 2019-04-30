Inability To Tackle Insecurity Despite Funding Frustrates Governors – NGF Spokesman

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), has lamented the level of insecurity in the country, despite the resources invested through security votes.

Head, Media and Public Affairs, NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said that the idea of state police would help approach the insecurity situation because after such investments to boost security infrastructure, the state police commissioners aren’t answerable to the governors.

The NGF spokesman, who was a guest on Channels TV Sunrise Daily, on Tuesday, expressed that the state governors are frustrated at the security situation.

“A lot of governors are frustrated with the security situations because they have no control over it, in spite of the huge resources that they invest in it.

“The Governors and the kind of support that they provide to the police force that is posted to their state; I always say that one out of four vehicles you see on the road driven by policemen are bought by governors.

“If you look at the money governors put into providing security, and yet they will call at certain times, and the police commissioner is answerable to only two people; the President and the Inspector General of Police when there is an emergency, of course, governors would be frustrated.”

Bello-Barkindo urged people to reduce the criticisms lashed out at governors over accountability.

“A lot of people criticise governors for spending security votes without accountability.

“We have over time, sort to get the idea of state police so that governors would be able to approach certain emergency problem within their states with immediacy, but that has not been possible.”