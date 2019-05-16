Alleged Credit Card Fraud: EFCC Files 11 Charges Against Naira Marley

Mr Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley has been slammed with 11 charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charges preferred against the rising music star border on credit card fraud.

Naira Marley was arrested last Friday alongside four others, including his bosom friend, Zlatan Ibile.

While Zlatan another fast rising singer was let go by the anti-graft agency, Marley was held back in custody with the EFCC stating that the charges and the evidence against the singer are weighty.

A suit with number FHC/L/178C/19 was filed before a Federal High Court, with charges that might see Naira Marley spend up to seven years in jail if found guilty.

Below are documents that detail the charges leveled against Naira Marley by the EFCC.