Burna Boy, Teni, Mr Eazi Nominated For BET Awards

The 2019 BET Awards nominations have been announced and three Nigerian music stars made the list.

The Killin Dem crooner, Burna Boy, and Mr Eazi were nominated in the international act category.

They were nominated alongside AKA (South Africa); Aya Nakamura (France); Dave (U.K.); Dosseh (France) and Giggs (U.K).

In the Best New International Act category is Nigeria’s fast-rising star, Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni Makanaki.

Nominated in the same category with Teni is Sho Madjodzi from South Africa, Headie One and Octavian from the UK and France’s Jokair and Nesly.

The 2019 BET awards will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 23.

The awards celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy.

The International Act category has honoured previous African winners who have done Africa proud and become recognisable worldwide for their talent from Nigeria’s 2face and D’banj in 2011 and Wizkid in 2017, Ghana’s Sarkodie and Stonebwoy in 2012 and 2015 respectively and South Africa’s Black Coffee in 2016.

Last year in 2018, for the first time, globally acclaimed Davido emotionally received his BET Best International Act Award live on stage during the global broadcast of the show with South Africa’s Sjava in traditional Zulu regalia receiving his Best New International Act at the live Red-Carpet Show.

Below is the complete list of nominees for the 2019 “BET AWARDS”:

Best International Act

AKA (SOUTH AFRICA)

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

DAVE (UK)

DOSSEH (FRANCE)

GIGGS (UK)

EAZI (NIGERIA)

Best New International Act – (Fan Voted Category)

HEADIE ONE (UK)

JOKAIR (FRANCE)

NESLY (FRANCE)

OCTAVIAN (UK)

SHO MADJODZI (SOUTH AFRICA)

TENIOLA APATA (NIGERIA)

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

BEYONCÉ

ELLA MAI

H.E.R.

SOLANGE

SZA

TEYANA TAYLOR

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

ANDERSON .PAAK

BRUNO MARS

CHILDISH GAMBINO

CHRIS BROWN

JOHN LEGEND

KHALID

Best Group

CHLOE X HALLE

CITY GIRLS

LIL BABY & GUNNA

MIGOS

THE CARTERS

Best Collaboration

21 SAVAGE FT. J. COLE A LOT

CARDI B & BRUNO MARS PLEASE ME

CARDI B FT. BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN I LIKE IT

H.E.R. FT. BRYSON TILLER COULD’VE BEEN

TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE SICKO MODE

TYGA FT. OFFSET TASTE

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE

DRAKE

COLE

MEEK MILL

NIPSEY HUSSLE

TRAVIS SCOTT

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B

KASH DOLL

LIZZO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

REMY MA

Video of the Year

21 SAVAGE A LOT FT. J. COLE

CARDI B MONEY

CARDI B & BRUNO MARS PLEASE ME

CHILDISH GAMBINO THIS IS AMERICA

DRAKE NICE FOR WHAT

THE CARTERS APES**T

Video Director of the Year

BENNY BOOM

COLIN TILLEY

DAVE MEYERS

HYPE WILLIAMS

KARENA EVANS

Best New Artist

BLUEFACE

CITY GIRLS

JUICE WRLD

LIL BABY

QUEEN NAIJA

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

ERICA CAMPBELL FT. WARRYN CAMPBELL ALL OF MY LIFE

FRED HAMMOND TELL ME WHERE IT HURTS

KIRK FRANKLIN LOVE THEORY

SNOOP DOGG FT. RANCE ALLEN BLESSING ME AGAIN

TORI KELLY FT. KIRK FRANKLIN NEVER ALONE

Best Actress

ISSA RAE

REGINA HALL

REGINA KING

TARAJI P. HENSON

TIFFANY HADDISH

VIOLA DAVIS

Best Actor

ANTHONY ANDERSON

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

DENZEL WASHINGTON

MAHERSHALA ALI

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

OMARI HARDWICK

YoungStars Award

CALEB MCLAUGHLIN

LYRIC ROSS

MARSAI MARTIN

MICHAEL RAINEY JR.

MILES BROWN

Best Movie

BLACKKKLANSMAN

CREED 2

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

THE HATE U GIVE

Sportswoman of the Year

ALLYSON FELIX

CANDACE PARKER

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SIMONE BILES

Sportsman of the Year

KEVIN DURANT

LEBRON JAMES

ODELL BECKHAM JR.

STEPHEN CURRY

TIGER WOODS

Album of the Year

ASTROWORLD TRAVIS SCOTT

CHAMPIONSHIPS MEEK MILL

ELLA MAI ELLA MAI

EVERYTHING IS LOVE THE CARTERS

INVASION OF PRIVACY CARDI B

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

CARDI B, BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN I LIKE IT

CHILDISH GAMBINO THIS IS AMERICA

DRAKE IN MY FEELINGS

ELLA MAI TRIP

COLE MIDDLE CHILD

TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE SICKO MODE

BET Her Award

ALICIA KEYS RAISE A MAN

CIARA LEVEL UP

H.E.R. HARD PLACE

JANELLE MONÁE PYNK

QUEEN NAIJA MAMA’S HAND

TEYANA TAYLOR ROSE IN HARLEM