Burna Boy, Teni, Mr Eazi Nominated For BET Awards

Channels Television  
Updated May 17, 2019

The 2019 BET Awards nominations have been announced and three Nigerian music stars made the list.

The Killin Dem crooner, Burna Boy, and Mr Eazi were nominated in the international act category.

They were nominated alongside AKA (South Africa); Aya Nakamura (France); Dave (U.K.); Dosseh (France) and Giggs (U.K).

In the Best New International Act category is Nigeria’s fast-rising star, Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni Makanaki.

Nominated in the same category with Teni is Sho Madjodzi from South Africa, Headie One and Octavian from the UK and France’s Jokair and Nesly.

The 2019 BET awards will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 23.

The awards celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy.

The International Act category has honoured previous African winners who have done Africa proud and become recognisable worldwide for their talent from Nigeria’s 2face and D’banj in 2011 and Wizkid in 2017, Ghana’s Sarkodie and Stonebwoy in 2012 and 2015 respectively and South Africa’s Black Coffee in 2016.

Last year in 2018, for the first time, globally acclaimed Davido emotionally received his BET Best International Act Award live on stage during the global broadcast of the show with South Africa’s Sjava in traditional Zulu regalia receiving his Best New International Act at the live Red-Carpet Show.

 

Below is the complete list of nominees for the 2019 “BET AWARDS”:

 

Best International Act

AKA (SOUTH AFRICA)

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

DAVE (UK)

DOSSEH (FRANCE)

GIGGS (UK)

  1. EAZI (NIGERIA)

 

Best New International Act – (Fan Voted Category)

HEADIE ONE (UK)

JOKAIR (FRANCE)

NESLY (FRANCE)

OCTAVIAN (UK)

SHO MADJODZI (SOUTH AFRICA)

TENIOLA APATA (NIGERIA)

 

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

BEYONCÉ

ELLA MAI

H.E.R.

SOLANGE

SZA

TEYANA TAYLOR

 

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

ANDERSON .PAAK

BRUNO MARS

CHILDISH GAMBINO

CHRIS BROWN

JOHN LEGEND

KHALID

 

Best Group

CHLOE X HALLE

CITY GIRLS

LIL BABY & GUNNA

MIGOS

THE CARTERS

 

Best Collaboration

21 SAVAGE FT. J. COLE                        A LOT

CARDI B & BRUNO MARS                         PLEASE ME

CARDI B FT. BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN             I LIKE IT

H.E.R. FT. BRYSON TILLER                             COULD’VE BEEN

TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE                       SICKO MODE

TYGA FT. OFFSET                          TASTE

 

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE

DRAKE

  1. COLE

MEEK MILL

NIPSEY HUSSLE

TRAVIS SCOTT

 

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B

KASH DOLL

LIZZO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

REMY MA

 

Video of the Year

21 SAVAGE                                            A LOT FT. J. COLE

CARDI B                                      MONEY

CARDI B & BRUNO MARS                        PLEASE ME

CHILDISH GAMBINO                         THIS IS AMERICA

DRAKE                                       NICE FOR WHAT

THE CARTERS                                 APES**T

 

Video Director of the Year

BENNY BOOM

COLIN TILLEY

DAVE MEYERS

HYPE WILLIAMS

KARENA EVANS

 

Best New Artist

BLUEFACE

CITY GIRLS

JUICE WRLD

LIL BABY

QUEEN NAIJA

 

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

ERICA CAMPBELL FT. WARRYN CAMPBELL           ALL OF MY LIFE

FRED HAMMOND                                        TELL ME WHERE IT HURTS

KIRK FRANKLIN                                       LOVE THEORY

SNOOP DOGG FT. RANCE ALLEN                          BLESSING ME AGAIN

TORI KELLY FT. KIRK FRANKLIN                        NEVER ALONE

 

Best Actress

ISSA RAE

REGINA HALL

REGINA KING

TARAJI P. HENSON

TIFFANY HADDISH

VIOLA DAVIS

 

Best Actor

ANTHONY ANDERSON

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

DENZEL WASHINGTON

MAHERSHALA ALI

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

OMARI HARDWICK

 

YoungStars Award

CALEB MCLAUGHLIN

LYRIC ROSS

MARSAI MARTIN

MICHAEL RAINEY JR.

MILES BROWN

 

Best Movie

BLACKKKLANSMAN

CREED 2

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

THE HATE U GIVE

 

Sportswoman of the Year

ALLYSON FELIX

CANDACE PARKER

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SIMONE BILES

 

Sportsman of the Year

KEVIN DURANT

LEBRON JAMES

ODELL BECKHAM JR.

STEPHEN CURRY

TIGER WOODS

 

Album of the Year

ASTROWORLD                                   TRAVIS SCOTT

CHAMPIONSHIPS                                MEEK MILL

ELLA MAI                                            ELLA MAI

EVERYTHING IS LOVE                           THE CARTERS

INVASION OF PRIVACY                         CARDI B

 

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

CARDI B, BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN        I LIKE IT

CHILDISH GAMBINO                                    THIS IS AMERICA

DRAKE                                       IN MY FEELINGS

ELLA MAI                                             TRIP

  1. COLE MIDDLE CHILD

TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE                       SICKO MODE

 

BET Her Award

ALICIA KEYS                                         RAISE A MAN

CIARA                                               LEVEL UP

H.E.R.                                              HARD PLACE

JANELLE MONÁE                           PYNK

QUEEN NAIJA                                         MAMA’S HAND

TEYANA TAYLOR                                ROSE IN HARLEM



More on Entertainment

First Black Woman Enters Cannes Race With ‘Migrant Ghost’ Story

Selena Gomez Says Social Media ‘Terrible’ For Her Generation

Eurovision Webcast Hacked With Fake Attack Warning

Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, Top Movie Stars Attend Cannes Festival

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV