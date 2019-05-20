Nigeria’s GDP Records Slow Growth In 2019 First Quarter

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has grown by 2.01% in the first quarter of 2019; this is according to figures released by the national Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The slow growth is recorded in the first quarter after the oil sector contracted.

Compared to the first quarter of 2018, which recorded real GDP growth rate of 1.89%, the first quarter 2019 growth rate represented an increase of 0.12% points. However, relative to the preceding quarter (fourth quarter of 2018), real GDP growth rate declined by -0.38% points.

GDP growth in the oil sector was -2.40% in first quarter of 2019 indicating a decrease by -16.43% points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2018.

This shows a growth decreased by -0.79% points when compared to Q4 2018 which was -1.62%.

The Mining and Quarrying sector grew by -2.31% in the first quarter of 2019. Compared to the first and last quarters of 2018, this represented a decline of -16.41% points and -1.07% points respectively.

Also, the agricultural sector grew by 3.17% in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 0.17% points compared to the corresponding quarter of 2018, and 0.72% points compared to the preceding quarter.

Aggregate GDP stood at N31,794,085.85 million in nominal terms. This aggregate was higher than in the first quarter of 2018 which recorded N28,438,604.23 million, representing a year on year nominal growth rate of 11.80%.

The aggregate was, however, lower than in the preceding quarter of N35,230,607.63 million, by -9.75%.

According to the NBS, the 2019 general elections may have affected the economy’s performance. This may have reflected in the strongest first-quarter performance observed since 2015.