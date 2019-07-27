Bayelsa, Kogi Polls: INEC Gives Observer Groups Deadline For Application

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set a deadline for the submission of applications by observer groups willing to participate in the forthcoming governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States.

In a statement published on its website on Friday, the commission said the last date for the submission of applications was August 30, 2019.

INEC noted that in a public document, it had invited registered Civil Society Organisations, Non-Governmental Organisations and other interested stakeholders whose activities to visit its website for application forms.

The category of invited groups, according to it, “Are focused on democracy, governance and elections and who wish to observe the Bayelsa and Kogi States governorship elections.”

‘’Interested Observer Groups are required to download and complete the application form(s) EC14A (I) indicating the preferred state for observation and submit it along with other necessary documents to Election and Party Monitoring Department, INEC Headquarters, Maiatama, Abuja (including evidence of past election observation.

‘’List of successful observer groups for the two elections will be subsequently published in the National dailies and on the Commission’s website”, the document added.

The electoral body urged the groups to be truthful in their submissions.

‘’Any falsification of documents in the submission will lead to automatic disqualification and possible prosecution,” it warned.

INEC has fixed November 16, 2019, to conduct the governorship election in Bayelsa and Kogi States.